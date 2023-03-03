Sumedh Mudgalkar, the Radhakrishn actor never fails to astound us with his regular candid posts online. The actor owns a huge fan following on his Instagram handle, counting over some million followers. Given his everyday posts and amazing fashion statures, Sumedh has never failed to keep us hooked an turned with his fashion sense. Given that, he has now shared a stunning traditional look on social media, and we are straight away loving them.

In the pictures, we can see Sumedh wearing a stylish embellished white kurta. She teamed it with curly messy hair, expressive eyes and a chic gold chain by his neck. He clicked a mirror selfie, looking all adorable and wrote, “Big day today. Wish me luck ✨ #firstsong”. The traditional look is giving us pre-Holi vibes already!

Here take a look-

On the work front, Sumedh Mudgalkar became a household name after his amazing work on the screen as Krishna. The show Radhakrishn became popular soon, given Sumedh’s brilliant acting chops on the screen. Apart from this, Sumedh earlier was featured in popular tv shows that got him fame.

He also was featured in a series Escaype Live earlier, streaming on Hotstar. Sumedh, apart from being a terrific actor, is also a dancer with utmost grandeur. He has often shared his dance videos on social media, that got his fans enticed every now and then.

Do you love watching Sumedh Mudgalkar’s work on the screen? Let us know in the comments below and for more such exclusive celebrity updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.