Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal

Sumedh Mudgalkar, the dance sensation, is not just a master of the dance floor, but also a connoisseur of delicious delights. As the scorching sun blazes high in the sky, Sumedh knows exactly how to beat the heat with his summer special comfort meal.

Sumedh’s summer special comfort meal

Imagine a plate filled with mouth-watering treats that make you smile from ear to ear. Right at the center is a bowl of heavenly aamras, made from juicy, ripe mangoes. It’s like a golden potion of pure deliciousness. Surrounding the bowl are colorful veggies that add a burst of freshness and crunch. And of course, Sumedh’s plate wouldn’t be complete without soft, fluffy rotis, perfect for scooping up all the tasty goodness.

The drool-worthy platter is definitely leaving us all in quest for some delightful mango smoothie too. Sumedh sharing the picture on his Instagram stories, wrote, “About Time”

Check it out-

Sumedh’s work front

Sumedh Mudgalkar has graced the stage and screen with his electrifying presence in various shows, leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. One of his most notable performances was in the popular dance reality show “Dance India Dance,” where his impeccable dance moves and charismatic personality garnered him a massive fan following. Sumedh’s journey continued as he took on the iconic role of Lord Krishna in the television series “RadhaKrishn.” His portrayal of the divine character showcased his versatility as an actor and earned him immense praise.

He is currently busy with the show Alibaba, where he is playing a pivotal role of Hatim in the show.