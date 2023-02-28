The Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar took to his Instagram handle to share some candid pictures straight from the beach. He shared it on Monday morning, cherishing beach sunrise while taking a walk. Sumedh looked grand in his casual wear, as he shared the pictures on his social media handle. Sumedh Mudgalkar is an avid social media user. Time and again, the actor has prompted lifestyle goals with his pictures and posts on social media handle, and these current pictures from the beach are dropping in the right kind of vibes.

In the pictures, we can see Sumedh Mudgalkar wearing a casual graphic printed white t-shirt. He teamed it with shorts. The actor completed the look with a blue leafy printed suncap. The actor’s hair curls looked on point, as he rounded it off with blue tinted shades. The actor got all sunkissed in the pictures, as he clicked the adorable selfies.

Sharing the pictures, Sumedh Mudgalkar wrote, “Everyone asks me, ‘What lies ahead?’ While I’m just learning ‘what lies in the present!’”

Here take a look-

Coming to Radhakrishn, the show had earned immense love from the netizens over the years. Featuring Sumedh and Mallika Singh as the title leads, the show became one of the most adored amongst the netizens, with the authentic mythological portrayal on the screen. Sumedh however, before Radhakrishn has worked in other television shows too like Dil Dosti Dance. He has also participated in reality show. Sumedh also earned adoration for his exemplary work in the series Escaype Live, that was streamed on Hotstar.