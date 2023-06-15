ADVERTISEMENT
Sumedh Mudgalkar takes his quirky vogue code next level, here’s how

Sumedh Mudgalkar owns a significant style code when it comes to vogue and has never disappointed any. Owing to that, the actor has now startled his fans with his latest fashion deck on Instagram, and we are all baffled with his style.

15 Jun,2023 08:48:28
Sumedh Mudgalkar takes his quirky vogue code next level, here's how

Sumedh Mudgalkar‘s acting skills, charisma, and dedication to his craft have earned him a significant following and made him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With his talent and passion, he continues to explore new roles and entertain his fans with his exceptional performances.

But that's not all, the actor also is one of the most followed actors from the television given his fantastic hues of fashion. The actor owns a significant style code when it comes to vogue and has never disappointed any. Owing to that, the actor has now startled his fans with his latest fashion deck on Instagram, and we are all baffled with his style.

Sumedh turns quirky in blue

Sumedh Mudgalkar, known for his stylish persona, recently sported a trendy blue tie-dye t-shirt that caught everyone’s attention. The t-shirt not only boasted a captivating design print but also featured significant characters, adding a unique touch to his ensemble. To complete his look, Sumedh opted for a curly and slightly messy hairstyle, coupled with a well-groomed stubble that exuded a hint of rugged charm.

Taking to Instagram to share his stylish appearance, Sumedh also indulged in some poetic expression. With a soulful mood, he penned a heartfelt shayari that read, “Zamaana maasum hai, Dil dukha dega. Dil bhi kamzor kahaan, Pal do pal mein muskurana seekh jata hai,” beautifully capturing the essence of life’s transient moments and the resilience of the heart.

Here take a look

