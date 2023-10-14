Television | Celebrities

Sumedh Mudgalkar announces his new work to his fans. He proudly presents the first look of his Navratri music video Ramti Aave. Take al ook, folks!!

RadhaKrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar had been talking about something new brewing. He had asked his curious fans to watch out for the news that will flash soon!! And now, we know what Sumedh has been busy at!! His Navratri Song is out and it teases his fans to get up and dance and sway!! This Navratri, one can enjoy Sumedh Mudgalkar’s fast-paced offering in the form of the music video Ramti Aave. The song features Sumedh Mudgalkar, Abhinav Shekhar and Lovely Singh.

This Gujarati number has all the emotions of love and fun in it!! The song is well-lit, with a great ambience. This dance swag of Sumedh and his co-actors is being appreciated in a big manner. Yes, this is the Navratri special that Sumedh gives his fans!!

The ambience of the song is great, with visually impactful premises. The dance and swag of actors are great to watch!!

The music video produced presents this as the Ultimate Garba Beat of the Year!!

You can take a look at the music video’s teaser here!! Yes, this teases us to dance and enjoy the flavour of Navratri along with Sumedh Mudgalkar’s foot-tapping music video.

Take a look.

Are you all ready to enjoy this flavour this Navratri?