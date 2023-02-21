Sunayana Fozdar and Shraddha Arya, the popular actresses from the television industry have now astounded their fans to core with their latest posts on Instagram. While the TMKOC diva has dropped some exclusive fashion updos in a beautiful pink lace dress, Shraddha Arya on the other hand, dropped some rare glimpses as she visits warship along with her navy officer husband Rahul Nagal.

Sunayana Fozdar

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning series on her social media handle. The diva looked divine in her lace work pink sleeveless bodycon dress. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair, dewy gorgeous eyes, pink lips and a pair of hoop earrings. The actress sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Fire in Her Soul…Grace in her Heart 💕Feminine and Fierce is What My Monday morning Dressing is Made of !”

Shraddha Arya

The actress who is married to commander navy Rahul Nagal took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures straight from the port of warships. The actress looked stunning in her deep neck black bodycon dress teamed with black shades and minimal hair. The actress dropped glimpses of the warship, the port and also the Indian flag. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha Arya assured that the pictures were taken with all the consent. She wrote, “The Pride of India. The GIANT that needs no Introduction, INSVIKRANT P.S. All pictures were taken and have been posted with the appropriate consent and approval. #largestwarship #IndianNavy #insvikrant #makeinindia #aatmanirbharbharat”

Here take a look-

However, some users didn’t approve it on the right note and said that it’s against the protocols.

One wrote, “Who the hell did it? Broken protocol civilians are not allowed war ships”,

another wrote, “civilian nahi hai … Naval officer ki wife hai and family’s ko allow hota hai visit”,

a third user wrote, “I’m proud of you in the hit tv show from kundali bhagya preeta di😍”