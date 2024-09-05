Television | Celebrities

During a special Teachers' Day visit, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma feel nostalgic about their time at Mithibai College. Check out the photos below.

Today is Teachers Day. Every year, on 5 September, this is celebrated to honor the teachers who build the future of kids. The beloved TV actress Surbhi Chandna took advantage of the opportunity and celebrated the day by visiting a college in Mumbai along with her husband, Karan Sharma. As they visited a college, the duo enjoyed themselves, and the fun atmosphere at the college left them nostalgic.

On Thursday, 5 September, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a bunch of photos. She shared a series of photos showcasing the insights from the college, from making reels and talking about love, relationships, survival, and success to her and her husband Karan’s music label Feel Good Originals and more.

For their special visit, Surbhi wore a simple yet classy white blazer-type mini dress featuring artistic blueprints. With her minimalistic makeup and hairdo, she looked beautiful. In contrast, Karan looked simple yet dapper in a black T-shirt, baggy cargo denim jeans, and transparent glasses, adding to his charm.

Sharing the brief details about her and Karan’s visit to the Mithibai College, Surbhi, in her caption, wrote, “College Ke Woh Din Yaad Aa Gaye.” Further, the actress added, “Had Such an sweet welcome by the Mithibai students, during our briefing they lured us with the college canteen menu especially the noodle frankie (iykyk ) but karan & I didnt give in. Witnessed electrifying energy of the crowd at Kshitij , spoke about us being tom & jerry now that we are business partners , some satyavachan also by the husband to survive a 14 year old relationship, spoke about out Latest Album Zikr Tera , played some fun games feat. Team SC & Team KS , this was such a feel good experience just like our Music Label.”