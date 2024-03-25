Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Twining & Wining In Glittery Traditional Outfits, Shares Glimpse From Roka & Sangeet

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are taking the internet by storm with their fiery chemistry in the latest photos from the pre-wedding festivities. The adorable couple recently tied the knot on 2nd March in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. After making a public appearance last night, the duo now wins hearts, twinning in glittery black traditional ensembles. These photos are from the Roka and Sangeet ceremony, which are now going viral on the internet.

Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma Twining In Black

The adorable couple twinned in glittery black traditional ensembles for the Sangeet night. Surbhi looked stunning in a three-piece outfit featuring a sensuous blouse paired with a flared bottom and a sheer shrug that looks classy. With the attractive jewelry and makeup, the actress rocked her look.

On the other hand, Karan twinned his look with Surbhi in black, wearing a glittery sherwani and matching pajamas. His trimmed beard, spiked hairstyle, and black shoes complemented his overall appearance. Posing in the backdrop of the palace, the couple showcased their fiery chemistry in the pre-wedding festivities of photos.

Surbhi shared these photos and wrote in her caption, “Sufiyana Shaam Sufiyana Andaaz. Mehfil—e- Qawali was that one evening Karan and I were most looking forward to, and it was nothing less than surreal with us exchanging rings and dancing our hearts out.”

