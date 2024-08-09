Surbhi Chandna Launches Her Own Music Label; Friends And Well-Wishers Grace The Event

Popular actress Surbhi Chandna who is known for her TV stints in popular shows Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Dil Boley Oberoi, Naagin 5, Sherdil Shergill etc, is happy in her own marital space. Surbhi married long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma earlier in March this year. Now, Surbhi joins hands with her husband Karan professionally too. The couple launched their music label, Feel Good Originals. This announcement called for a gathering and an event. Surbhi had invited her near and dear ones from the fraternity for the launch. It was a star-studded affair with many from the industry attending it.

Actress Rashami Desai shared pictures from the grand gala event, which had many of the attendees in them. The pictures were heart-warming with all the guests happy with the development in Surbhi’s life. Actors Kunal Jaisingh, Aditi Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and many others attended the launch event. Producer Karishma Jain was also present. The friends showered their support and love for Surbhi’s new venture.

Are you enjoying these happy stills from the event? We are looking forward to this music label getting into the thick of business and launching some best works in the coming time!!