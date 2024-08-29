Television | Celebrities

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently enjoyed quality time together, and the actress's latest photos show insights from the special night.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have become the new most-loved couples in town. Ever since the long-time best friends tied the knot, they have often grabbed attention in the headlines, and today is no different. In her latest post, the Naagin-famous actress shared insights from her special night with husband Karan.

Inside Surbhi Chandna’s Special Night With Husband Karan Sharma

Surbhi shared a series of photos and videos showcasing the insights from her special night on her Instagram handle. For those wondering whether the couple enjoys quality time on the beach or their romantic dance moments, let us reveal the Sherdil Shergill actress with her new post, talked about her and Karan’s special night as they celebrated the launch of their music label.

Surbhi, in her caption, revealed that the music launch celebration was a special night for her and her husband Karan as they launched their Music Label Feel Good Originals, channeling their shared love for music. The first song, Zikr Tera, of the music label was also released. The caption reads, “A Night that will stay with Karan & I forever. A Night where Karan & I cause of our Mutual Love for Music Launched Our Music Label (Our Baby) Feel Good Originals and Zikr Tera (First Motion Track from the Label) @feelgoodoriginals. SUMAAS Baby Idaan Made his first Public Appearance too that night.”