Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan are top beauties in the entertainment business. Both the actress has carved their niche through their top-notch acting prowess. But it’s not the only thing; they are also known for their exquisite fashion file. Today, Surbhi and Hina are spreading the charm in their traditional avatar with statement accessories.

Surbhi Jyoti In White Traditional Outfit

Wow! Surbhi Jyoti is acing the beauty of white hue in the magical traditional drape. The comfy white collared kurta with round sequin embellished and puffy sleeves looks home aesthetic. She pairs this with a ruffle skirt. With this simple traditional drape, she combines elegance and charm. The messy hairstyle with minimal makeup gives her a modern-day minimalistic look. With the gold necklace and earrings, she looks nothing less than a queen.

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852435

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852436

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852437

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852438

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852439

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852440

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852441

Hina Khan In Blue Traditional Outfit

On the other hand, Hina Khan makes an enchanting appearance in a blue chikankari kurta. The see-through kurta paired with matching pants and a d dupatta exudes her ethereal glam. The actress elevates her style with an oxidized long jhumkas and nose ring. She makes a case for casual, traditional glam with an open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. With the white paduko footwear, she completes her look.

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852426

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852427

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852428

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852429

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852430

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852431

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852432

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852433

Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852434

So, whose traditional glam did you like the most, Surbhi Jyoti or Hina Khan? Let us know in the comments box.