Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan are the top actresses in the town. Recently, the duo shared new photos embracing their traditional love with statement accessories.

Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan are top beauties in the entertainment business. Both the actress has carved their niche through their top-notch acting prowess. But it’s not the only thing; they are also known for their exquisite fashion file. Today, Surbhi and Hina are spreading the charm in their traditional avatar with statement accessories.

Surbhi Jyoti In White Traditional Outfit

Wow! Surbhi Jyoti is acing the beauty of white hue in the magical traditional drape. The comfy white collared kurta with round sequin embellished and puffy sleeves looks home aesthetic. She pairs this with a ruffle skirt. With this simple traditional drape, she combines elegance and charm. The messy hairstyle with minimal makeup gives her a modern-day minimalistic look. With the gold necklace and earrings, she looks nothing less than a queen.

Hina Khan In Blue Traditional Outfit

On the other hand, Hina Khan makes an enchanting appearance in a blue chikankari kurta. The see-through kurta paired with matching pants and a d dupatta exudes her ethereal glam. The actress elevates her style with an oxidized long jhumkas and nose ring. She makes a case for casual, traditional glam with an open hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. With the white paduko footwear, she completes her look.

So, whose traditional glam did you like the most, Surbhi Jyoti or Hina Khan? Let us know in the comments box.