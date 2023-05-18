Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the popular television actors have now settled us with nothing fashion goals on social media. Check out below to take quintessential fashion cues from the two

Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, both esteemed actors in the Indian entertainment industry, exude an impeccable sense of fashion and style, setting trends and leaving a lasting impression wherever they go.

And here’s how the two grand actors are keeping us wowed with their preppy fashion dos. Check out below-

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s style file

Dheeraj Dhoopar, renowned for his role as Karan Luthra in the television series “Kundali Bhagya,” possesses an innate flair for fashion that seamlessly blends sophistication and modernity. His style exudes a distinctive charm that effortlessly combines boldness with elegance. Dheeraj’s sartorial choices reflect a penchant for experimentation, as he fearlessly embraces vibrant colors, unique patterns, and unconventional silhouettes. From dapper three-piece suits to casual streetwear-inspired outfits, he effortlessly embodies a sense of panache. Dheeraj’s innate understanding of fashion enables him to push boundaries and leave a lasting impact, making him a true trendsetter.

Take a look at his latest style:

Mohsin Khan’s style file

Mohsin Khan, known for his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” embodies a suave and sophisticated fashion sensibility. His wardrobe showcases a harmonious fusion of contemporary and classic elements. Whether it’s a well-tailored suit for formal events or a casual ensemble for a relaxed outing, Mohsin effortlessly exudes confidence and charm. His choice of colours, fabrics, and accessories perfectly complement his persona, reflecting his refined taste and attention to detail. With his sharp fashion choices, Mohsin Khan consistently raises the bar, inspiring many to emulate his polished style.

Here’s how he is keeping us stunned in latest picture: