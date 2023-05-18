ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, the popular television actors have now settled us with nothing fashion goals on social media. Check out below to take quintessential fashion cues from the two

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 07:55:09
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, both esteemed actors in the Indian entertainment industry, exude an impeccable sense of fashion and style, setting trends and leaving a lasting impression wherever they go.

And here’s how the two grand actors are keeping us wowed with their preppy fashion dos. Check out below-

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s style file

Dheeraj Dhoopar, renowned for his role as Karan Luthra in the television series “Kundali Bhagya,” possesses an innate flair for fashion that seamlessly blends sophistication and modernity. His style exudes a distinctive charm that effortlessly combines boldness with elegance. Dheeraj’s sartorial choices reflect a penchant for experimentation, as he fearlessly embraces vibrant colors, unique patterns, and unconventional silhouettes. From dapper three-piece suits to casual streetwear-inspired outfits, he effortlessly embodies a sense of panache. Dheeraj’s innate understanding of fashion enables him to push boundaries and leave a lasting impact, making him a true trendsetter.

Take a look at his latest style:

Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar 808107

Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar 808108

Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar 808109

Mohsin Khan’s style file

Mohsin Khan, known for his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” embodies a suave and sophisticated fashion sensibility. His wardrobe showcases a harmonious fusion of contemporary and classic elements. Whether it’s a well-tailored suit for formal events or a casual ensemble for a relaxed outing, Mohsin effortlessly exudes confidence and charm. His choice of colours, fabrics, and accessories perfectly complement his persona, reflecting his refined taste and attention to detail. With his sharp fashion choices, Mohsin Khan consistently raises the bar, inspiring many to emulate his polished style.

Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar 808110

Here’s how he is keeping us stunned in latest picture:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show
Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show
Breaking: Mohsin Khan and Divya Aggarwal join hands for new project
Breaking: Mohsin Khan and Divya Aggarwal join hands for new project
Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool
Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool
Rista Rista: Mohsin Khan gets romantic with Divya Agarwal in new music video, internet loves it
Rista Rista: Mohsin Khan gets romantic with Divya Agarwal in new music video, internet loves it
Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral
Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral
Watch: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's full BTS video from Aashiq Hoon song goes viral
Watch: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's full BTS video from Aashiq Hoon song goes viral
Latest Stories
Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film
Scoop: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar signs Wes Anderson Film
Here’s how TMKOC actress Palak Sindhwani starts her day
Here’s how TMKOC actress Palak Sindhwani starts her day
Inside Malavika Mohanan’s stick fighting training
Inside Malavika Mohanan’s stick fighting training
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate 4 years of De De Pyaar De
Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate 4 years of De De Pyaar De
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Read Latest News