Take the winter ‘denim code’ from Shraddha Arya

Switzerland’s winter just got a whole lot hotter, thanks to none other than Shraddha Arya, who’s not just enjoying the breathtaking views of Zurich but doing it in the ultimate winter ‘denim code.’ Picture this: the gorgeous actress amidst the twinkling city lights, and trust us, she’s giving those lights a run for their money.

In a move that’s practically a fashion mic drop, Shraddha rocks a denim v-neck long-sleeved top that’s not just keeping her warm but setting the temperature soaring. But here’s the genius part – she pairs it with denim thermal bottoms, because who said winter layers can’t be chic? It’s a denim-on-denim dream that’s making us rethink our entire winter wardrobe.

Boots? Check. White beanie cap? Double-check. Vermillion red muffler as she decks it up with comes out to be the crowning piece of the attire. Shraddha Arya doesn’t just bundle up; she turns winter accessories into style statements, and that vermillion red muffler is adding the pop of colour to the hues of blue and white.

Sharing the photo she wrote – “Beautiful Weather, Beautiful City, Beautiful Sparkle ✨ 💖 #illuminarium, #Zürich … The Show Of Lights.” It’s not just a caption; it’s a mood, a vibe, a whole winter wonderland in words. Shraddha is not just witnessing the show of lights; she’s become a part of the dazzling spectacle, and we’re here for every glittering moment.

So, if you’re looking for winter fashion inspiration, take a leaf out of Shraddha Arya’s stylebook – because it’s not just about staying warm; it’s about doing it in denim-on-denim glory amidst the twinkling lights of Zurich. Winter just got a serious upgrade, and Shraddha Arya is leading the fashion revolution, one denim ensemble at a time.