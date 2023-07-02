Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's style reign like never before, watch

Tejasswi Prakash‘s journey in Bigg Boss 15 marked a significant turning point in both her professional and personal life. Emerging triumphant as the victor of the reality show, she not only secured a coveted role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 but also discovered a deep connection with her co-contestant and fellow actor, Karan Kundrra.

In addition to her accomplishments, Tejasswi solidified her status as a fashion maven, captivating audiences with her trendy athleisure ensembles during tasks and glamorous gowns for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes alongside Salman Khan. Since their departure from Bigg Boss, Tejasswi and Karan have been exploring fashion together, setting the town ablaze with their love.

Tejasswi-Karan’s style file at the awards ceremony

The dynamic duo’s most recent fashion escapade took place at the esteemed Grazia Millennial Awards. Once again, they commanded attention with their distinctive sartorial choices and unrivaled style. Karan exuded suave sophistication in a cream-hued jacket paired with a sleek all-black ensemble, while Tejasswi embraced boldness by confidently donning a braless royal blue oversized pantsuit. Her sleekly slicked-back hair cascaded down her back, providing a striking contrast to the powerful ensemble, complemented by dazzling emerald dangler earrings. Adding a touch of allure, Tejasswi accentuated her eyes with a captivating stroke of blue eyeliner, amplifying the oomph factor of her look.

