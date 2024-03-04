Tejasswi Prakash Horns Desi Glam In White Embellished Lehenga, Check Out

Tejasswi Prakash recently took the fashion scene a level up with her desi glam. The actress effortlessly embraces the essence of desi glam, weaving traditional charm with modern allure. What adds an extra dose of sophistication is her magnetic persona in every ethnic ensemble, reflecting a perfect blend of grace and contemporary style. The Naagin actress’s allure in traditional attire captivates admirers, adding a touch of timeless elegance just like her latest appearance in a white embellished lehenga.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Desi Glam

Embracing bold and fearless traditional style, Tejasswi wore a white lehenga featuring intricate details and excellence of craftsmanship. The small beads and attractive embroidery with diamonds shine bright in this look. With the low neckline blouse, the Naagin actress gives her desi glam a sense of sensuality. With the matching dupatta, she completes her look, making us stare at her without even blinking.

Tejasswi continues to impress with her sophisticated sense of styling with the beautiful diamond embellished necklace, serving as a masterpiece. The actress left her hair open, playing with her irresistible allure. Her smokey eyes with glitter, shiny red cheeks and matte maroon lips look too hot to handle. Throughout the photos, the actress flaunts her desi-ness in striking poses.

Did you like Tejasswi Prakash’s desi glam? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.