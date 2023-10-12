Tejasswi Prakash Pens Heart Melting Note For Karan Kundrra Says, 'My Favourite Human'

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash jetted off to Goa to celebrate her boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s birthday with a dreamy bash. Yesterday, the actress shared a glimpse of celebrations. The duo enjoyed dance, champagne, and delicious food on the dreamy beach at night. And today the actress pens a heart-melting note for Karan on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi Prakash shared a series of photos from last night with a heart-melting note. She wrote, “To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated – thanks to you) my love @kkundrra.”

While replying to her, Karan Kundrra, in the comments, dropped an evil eye emoji and later expressed his love with a small note, “My little chua.. you know me better than I know myself.. you know exactly what makes me happy.. thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget.. the angel to my Diablo.”

In the series of photos, Tejasswi and Karan were seen getting candid together on the Goa beach. The duo posed from walking hand in hand on the beach sand to hugging in the breezy weather to laughing unstoppably. The duo had a great time, and we absolutely love their chemistry.

