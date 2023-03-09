Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest couples in the TV industry. The duo, who met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, has been going strong. However, recently, Karan’s tweet sparked rumours that everything might not be well between the two.

Karan had shared a tweet. It was a shayari on heartbreak. The cryptic tweet read, “Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota (sic).” However, Tejasswi has clarified that the two are in love.

In an interview with Times Now, the actress was quoted saying, “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company.”

