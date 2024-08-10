Tejasswi Prakash Sultry Look In White Deep Neck Dress, BF Karan Kundrra Call her ‘Dream Girl’

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, known for her role as Pratha in Naagin 6 and her debut in the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re, has received acclaim for her acting skills. Her relationship with Karan Kudrra continues to generate interest, with their recent vacation pictures from London going viral. They openly express their love for each other on social media.

However, it’s Her impeccable fashion sense that truly sets her apart. Her Instagram is a testament to her striking presence and sartorial choices. Recently, she made a daring and sophisticated statement with a stunning Western fit. This look perfectly reflects her daring style and will inspire and intrigue her fans. Check out the photos below to witness her fashion prowess!

Tejasswi Prakash’s Sultry Look In Deep Neck White Dress

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a white front-knotted dress as she shared photos of herself on Instagram, exuding radiance. Her Western outfit effortlessly combined elegance with a daring touch. The sleeveless dress featured a strappy design, adding a chic and confident element to her look. The dress had a deep square knot-tied elastic neck and a flared cut, giving her a modern edge.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Accessories And Makeup Look On Dress

To complement the dress, Tejasswi opts for minimal accessories with a gold kada, which adds a touch of sophistication without overpowering the outfit. Her makeup was flawless, featuring fluttery black lashes, highlighted cheeks, minimal blush, and peach glossy lips, which paired beautifully with the dress.

The television actress Tejasswi styles her look with a side-partition open hairstyle with soft waves, completing the look with grace and poise. Tejasswi Prakash’s deep-neck dress perfectly exemplifies her ability to blend boldness with elegance. In the photos, Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her charismatic beauty for the Instagram photoshoot.

As soon as Tejasswi Prakash shared photos on Instagram, her boyfriend Karan Kundrra turned to her post and praised her beauty, calling her “Dream Girl” with red eyes and a fire heart.

