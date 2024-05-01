Tejasswi Prakash Turns Up the Heat in a Nude and White Mini Dress, Karan Kundrra Calls Her, ‘Doll’

Tejasswi Prakash, the adorable Naagin of Indian television, never ceases to amaze with her fascinating beauty. From breathtaking bodycon dresses to divine salwar suits, she meticulously fashions each outfit, transforming herself into a masterpiece. The actress exudes elegance in a stunning nude and white mini dress in recent photographs. Please take a look at her gorgeous beauty below.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Nude and White Mini Dress-

The telly diva looked absolutely stunning in a nude and white mini-dress. The outfit features a nude background mini-dress, providing the perfect canvas for her striking ensemble. The deep V-neckline adds a sophistication to the outfit, drawing attention to her neckline and décolletage. The shoulder pads and full sleeves add structure to the dress, creating a powerful silhouette. The body-fitted design accentuates her curves, while the mini length adds a glamour to the overall look. The combination of the nude background with white fringe creates a striking contrast, enhancing the dress’s visual impact.

Tejasswi’s Glam Appearance-

She opted for a sleek middle-parted tight bun hairstyle to frame her face and add to the overall sophistication of the look. Her makeup features a flawless complexion, defined brows, brown eyeshadow, and a nude gloss lip color to complement the matching tones of the dress. To complete her ensemble, Tejasswi chose minimal yet elegant accessories like gold and white pearl-embellished earrings and silver rings paired with silver high heels that enhance the overall look without overpowering it.

By posting the glamorous pictures on her Instagram feed, Karan Kundrra captioned her post, “Doll.”

What do you think about her look? Does she look like a doll? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.