Tejasswi Prakash celebrated the birthday on 11 October of her favourite man, Karan Kkundra in a special beach destination. Take a look at the amazingly romantic pictures.

It was Karan Kkundra’s birthday on 11 October!! And seems like he was busy with his lady love, Tejasswi Prakash, creating cute memories in a beach destination in complete privacy. Yes, Tejasswi takes to Instagram to wish her man a very happy birthday, though belated!! The two of them are seen twinning to glory in colour white. And in the darkness of the night, with bright lights giving a shining glory to the beach destination, we can see them posing romantically on the sands of the beach.

Tejasswi writes on social media,

To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to a infinity. Happy birthday (well belated – thanks to you) my love @kkundrra

To this cute message of Tejasswi, Karan replies calling her ‘little chua’.

My little chua.. you know me better than I know myself.. you know exactly what makes me happy.. thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget.. the angel to my Diablo

Aww!! These romantic gestures via posts leave us wanting more!! The two of them are seen in amazing style here. Karan is seen in a white shirt and a loose white pants. Tejasswi is seen wearing a white bodycon.

You can check their romantic getaway pictures here.

Take a look.

Wow!! Simply superb this romantic setting is, and this love couple is the shining glory in this ambience!!