Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics

Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi drop adorable pictures with their mothers on the special Mother’s Day. The pictures are giving us goals right away, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 07:35:06
Shivangi Joshi and Shraddha Arya have shared adorable moments on their social media handle, celebrating mother’s day. The pictures are nowhere to be missed. For celebrating mother’s day happens to be an emotion for many. Scroll beneath to check on the pictures.

Shraddha Arya shares adorable picture with mother

In the pictures, we can see Shraddha Arya along with her mother, where we can see the two in several occasions, where we see them posing all candid. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day”

Check out-

Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics 807076

Shraddha Arya’s work front

Shraddha Arya gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Preeta Arora in the long-running television drama series “Kundali Bhagya.” Her portrayal of the strong and determined character garnered praise from audiences and established her as a prominent face in the Indian television industry.

Apart from “Kundali Bhagya,” Shraddha Arya has also appeared in other notable television shows such as “Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,” “Tumhari Paakhi,” and “Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si.” Her ability to immerse herself in diverse roles has showcased her versatility and acting prowess.

Shivangi Joshi shares adorable picture with mother

In the picture, we can see Shivangi Joshi looking absolutely stunning in white, as she poses with her mother all candid. The actress can be seen all cuddly with her mother sitting on her lap. The pictures is from Holi

Check out-

Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics 807075

Television divas Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi celebrate Mother’s Day in style, see pics 807078

Shivangi Joshi’s work front

Shivangi Joshi rose to prominence with her portrayal of Naira Singhania in the popular television drama series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Her portrayal of the vivacious and resilient character garnered immense praise from the audience and established her as a household name in the Indian television fraternity. She was last seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Mother’s Day

In celebrating Mother’s Day, we pay tribute to the quiet heroines who wear multiple hats with grace and fortitude. These remarkable women deftly balance the demands of motherhood with their personal aspirations, ceaselessly nurturing and fostering the growth of their children. Through their devotion, they imprint upon our souls the significance of empathy, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence.

However, it isn’t about mothers only, it’s to celebrate your parents, all time and every day.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

