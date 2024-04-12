Television Stars Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur, And Others Celebrate Eid. Watch!

Eid is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It’s a time of joy, reflection, and community, where families and friends come together to celebrate and share meals. The atmosphere during Eid is festive and vibrant, with streets adorned with decorations and people dressed in their finest attire. This Eid, Jannat Zubair also hosted an Eid party for her close industry mates and enjoyed the holiday with family and friends.

Jannat Zubair’s Eid Celebration With Friends And Family-

Jannat Zubair organized an Eid celebration at her home. Many well-known industry figures attended the event, including Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, and Vishal Jethwa. Everyone dressed up in gorgeous traditional attire and had a great time enjoying the delicacies, joy, and music that night. She rushed to Instagram, uploaded photos from the party, posed with friends, and flaunted her traditional attire. They also sang song Lag Jaa Gale and Duma Dum Mast Kalander.

Rajiv Adatia’s Trying Pani Puri For The First Time-

The video shows that at Jannat’s Eid party, there was a chat corner where pani puri was served. Khatron Ke Khiladi Rajiv Adatia tried pani puri for the first time. His first attempt to eat pani puri failed miserably since he was unaware of how it was eaten. Later, Jannat explained that pani puri should be eaten one at a time. Later, Jannat Zubair clicked pictures with Shivangi, Ashnoor, Faisal, Reem Shaikh, and Roshni Walia and flaunted a big smile on their faces.

