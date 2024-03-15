The characterization of Tej in Dalchini is wonderful: Rohit Choudhary

Rohit Choudhary who plays the lead role in Dangal’s Dalchini, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is happy and satisfied with how his role of Tej has shaped up for him.

Says Rohit, “I chose to do this show because I like the concept of Dalchini. I liked the character of Tej, and I also wanted to work with Dreamiyata. I have shifted to Chandigarh, so I want to work here only in Chandigarh. The content, concept, and characterization of Tej is wonderful. I was looking for work and it happened, and I am really glad that this happened. Everything is going great so far. Dalchini shows that anyone, whether a man or a girl, can be very strong, and can have a lot of power, and it is essential for all to realize the power within them.”

He adds, “The story has everything, starting from a mother and a son’s bond, the father and son bond, the bigger picture of love and how jealousy and revenge takes over in the lives. There is a lot of scope in the storyline and all of it will be explored with time.”

Talking about shooting in Punjab, he says, “In winters, it actually gets very difficult. But this is also a different experience. In Mumbai, every time the temperature is the same, the weather is the same. So, when you are performing in the cold, the performance is a little different. You can’t move your body. So, everything is seen on your face. Expression-wise it’s good. Overall, it is a different experience and we are enjoying it.”