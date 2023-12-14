The only way to deal with rejections is to believe that what is meant to come your way, will surely come to you: Yashashri Masurkar

Yashashri Masurkar who plays the role of Bela in Sony TV’s show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi talks about varied issues and addresses them in the way she perceives them.

Says Yashashri about whether true merit always finds its way to success or not, “In today’s landscape, it seems like opportunities are sometimes predetermined for certain individuals, even before they have a chance. This is often due to references, networking, or what you might call favoritism and groupism. In such cases, deserving talents often lose out on opportunities. It’s disheartening to witness actors repeatedly portraying similar roles for different characters, yet they receive praise for their performances. I believe that if a genuinely talented person, who is truly suited for a role, is given the chance, they could bring something unique to the table. For instance, without naming names, I’ll use my own—Yashashri Masurkar. Perhaps someone else could interpret a role differently, but due to Yashashri’s comfort level, past collaborations, or name recognition, a newcomer might never get the chance to showcase their talent. Many individuals in the industry have returned to their hometowns without the opportunity to showcase their skills, feeling defeated without even getting a fair chance. So, yes, this is a prevalent issue in the industry, and I strongly believe that there should be a change somewhere.”

Nepotism also exists no matter how much we deny. “Not just in television but also in films and OTT platforms. While I haven’t personally experienced it, there are instances where certain production houses favor their past actors or decide in advance to cast someone from a well-known family or background. For example, there have been times when I’ve diligently prepared for auditions, giving my best for a character in a TV series. However, it turns out that the production house, with its history of working with certain actors, had already decided to repeat them or choose someone with a star connection. In such cases, it makes me wonder why they even bothered to hold auditions for other individuals if the decision was already predetermined. This is an aspect of the industry needs reevaluation and change,” she says.

Not getting the right opportunity or losing a good opportunity can be frustrating. “Of course, not getting the right opportunities can be frustrating, and it stirs up emotions like anger and jealousy. However, the only way to cope is to believe that what is meant for me will find its way, and what is not meant to be mine will not come my way. I’ve been in the industry for so many years now, and have faced numerous rejections. It’s a part of our lives, a reality we must confront. Just like someone going for interviews in a company may face rejection multiple times before landing a job, it’s similar in the world of acting. Every audition is like an interview, and every rejection is a part of the process. It teaches us resilience, the ability to handle disappointment, and the courage to keep going. Despite the numerous rejections, the hope and determination to succeed keep us moving forward. In the end, the reward comes when the right character, the right role, finally comes our way. It’s a sweet victory that makes all the previous rejections worthwhile. The journey is tough, but it teaches us valuable lessons about perseverance and bravery. Every rejection is a stepping stone, and the ultimate success is like a great role in a compelling story; it makes the entire journey worth it,” she adds.

“There’s no guaranteed formula for achieving fame, not just in the industry but in the whole world. It’s unpredictable, and you never know what might happen. Success doesn’t have a specific mantra or code. You can’t cheat your way into a job or force success to come your way. In my experience, true success is about finding peace of mind and being content with the journey. For me, success is not just about winning awards or gaining recognition; it’s about the moments that bring me joy. I remember a scene during the shoot for “ODHNI” where I had to portray a heartbreaking moment. The success, for me, was not in any awards I might receive, but in the genuine emotions shared with my co-actors, the juniors on set, and everyone involved in the scene. It’s about creating a connection, telling a story, and eliciting genuine emotions from the audience. Even if I don’t receive awards, I find success in knowing that I’ve contributed something meaningful, whether it aligns with established merit or not. This, to me, is the true essence of success and what I aspire to achieve in my work,” she ends.