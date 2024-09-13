The theme of Suman Indori is touching and relatable: Manisha Purohit

Actress Manisha Purohit, who plays the character of Malini in Colors’ newly launched show Suman Indori produced by LSD Films, says that it is very important for an actor to step out of his comfort zone. She adds that she has been blessed to get these opportunities. Manisha who was seen in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is working again with the production house.

Says Manisha who is known for her portrayal in Hamari Devrani, “It’s very important to recognize that our comfort level is something we usually live with, but as an artist, you need to step out of your comfort zone to perform different roles. I have had the opportunity to play a variety of characters over time, which has allowed me to grow as an actor and learn a great deal from these experiences. I am so happy and blessed to have performed many roles, from the show Hamari Devrani, to now. People remember my characters, and I truly enjoy stepping out of my comfort zone and taking on new and diverse roles.”

She says that the audience is sure to love the concept of Suman Indori. “The theme of the show highlights two types of families: middle-class and rich families. People relate deeply to these characters because Suman’s family represents a typical household, and the characters are very relatable. Every character in our household seems like someone viewers can identify with—whether it’s a sister, a brother, an aunt, or a mother. The situation in the household, such as not having money to pay for school fees and a girl bearing all the responsibilities, reflects the struggles faced by many families. There are countless families that deal with these issues, while the rich remain distinct from the middle-class reality. This is something I strongly believe that this story is truly touching and relatable.”

Best of luck!!