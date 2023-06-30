ADVERTISEMENT
This Social Media Day, we must use the power of technology to spread smiles: Paras Arora

Social media makes it possible to stay connected and informed about those important people in our lives. TV actor Paras Arora, who plays Veer on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, also revealed the significance of social media in a person’s life

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Jun,2023 15:31:25
Social Media Day is observed to recognize and appreciate the significance of social media in our lives. June 30 is globally observed as world social media day every year. Social media makes it possible to stay connected and informed about those important people in our lives. TV actor Paras Arora, who plays Veer on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, also revealed the significance of social media in a person’s life.

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Paras said, “Social media is a means of expression for many people, and it is also a great tool to bring people together who have been apart due to differences. On Dil Diyaan Gallaan, when Dilpreet and Sanjot are away from each other, Amrita and Veer connect them through social media. We should also remember a simple post, comment, or message of kindness can significantly impact people. This Social Media Day, we must use the power of technology to spread smiles, ignite conversations, and build a vibrant community.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

