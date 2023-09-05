Television | News

Child actor Swastik Tiwari will soon be seen entering the cast of Sony SAB's show Dil Diyan Gallan. The show produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions will take a leap of 10 years.

Child actor Swastik Tiwari who has been part of Barrister Babu on Colors earlier, will join the cast of Sony SAB’s show Dil Diyan Gallan. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show is taking a 10 years leap. As we know, the show’s protagonist Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) will die leaving behind her new-born daughter. Veer Malhotra, played by Paras Arora will be a broken man without his wife.

The story ahead will see him meeting another woman (new female lead) and it will be their love story going forward. Veer will have a daughter which is being played by Naagmani fame Hansika Jangid.

We now hear of the new female lead having a son. Child actor Swastik Tiwari has been roped in to play the role of the son.

As per reports in media, actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame and Sara Khan of Bidaai fame are in contention to bag the lead role.

We buzzed the child actor, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

