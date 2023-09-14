Television | Celebrities

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar, the two leading ladies from the immensely popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, graced the red carpet at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The highlight of the event was when Palak and Sunayana crossed paths with the renowned choreographer Terence Lewis. The trio captured the moment in a photo, which Sunayana graciously shared on her Instagram, delighting their fans and followers.

Sunayana, known for her portrayal of Anjali Mehta in the show, arrived at the awards in a stunning black cut-out gown that left everyone in awe. Her attire featured net detailing on the back, adding and ruffles at the bottom of her gown which added a chic element. To complete her glamorous ensemble, Sunayana opted for golden earrings and a matching ring that complemented her black gown perfectly. Her hair was elegantly styled in loose, open curls.

Palak, who portrays the character of Sonu Bhide, made a striking appearance in an off-shoulder fish-cut black gown. Her choice of attire was a perfect blend of sophistication. Palak decided to go with no accessories, allowing her gown to take center stage. For her hairstyle, Palak opted for a messy bun with a few strands of hair artfully left open to frame her face.

Choreographer Terence, was seen sporting a white shirt paired with black pants, and a blingy silver blazer. His choice of attire showcased a blend of classic style. Terence’s look was completed with stylish brown glasses that added a touch of sophistication. Palak, Sunayana and Terence’s impeccable fashion choices and charismatic personalities added to the glamour of the evening.