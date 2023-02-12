The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses have time and again been the sparks of the show. Known for their amazing work folios on camera, as two of the leading characters in the show, the actresses have managed to earn immense love and popularity all across the nation.

With time, the two also managed to garner love and huge fan following on social media. Given that, today we are here with their latest uploads from their Instagram handle, where we can see the two having their best times, raising their sensuality bar high.

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu from Tmkoc shared a reel; where we can see her dancing all sensuous to a popular reel song. The actress wore a stylish black off shoulder bralette that she topped with denim jacket and denim jeans. The actress rounded it off with her long wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. What we liked the most is how she outshined with her aura and beauty in the video, dancing all gorgeous to the song.

Sharing the video, Palak Sindhwani asserted that she misses doing these trends.

Sunayana Fozdar on the other hand shared a beautiful moment on her Instagram, as she decked up in a gorgeous red creped saree she teamed the saree with sleeveless noodled strapped matching blouse. The actress completed the look with heavy accessory, along with bold gorgeous eyes and brown lips. The actress posed with utmost poise in the picture that she shared on her social media.

Here take a look-

Who do you think raised the sensuality bar more? Palak or Sunayana? Let us know in the comments below.