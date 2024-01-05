TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani go goofy on sets [Viral Moments]

The on-screen magic of Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani, famous for their roles as Anjali Bhabhi and Sonu Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has spilled over into delightful behind-the-scenes moments. The beloved duo recently left fans in stitches with their infectious laughter and goofy antics on the sets of the popular sitcom.

Capturing the essence of their camaraderie, Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani shared glimpses of their light-hearted moments straight from the TMKOC sets. The actresses, known for bringing humor and warmth to their characters, showcased a different side of themselves as they engaged in playful banter, spreading joy both on and off-screen.

In the viral photos, the duo can be seen immersed in laughter, presumably inside Atmaram Bhide’s flat within the fictional Gokuldham society. Palak Sindhwani, sharing one of the adorable snapshots, aptly captioned it as “in our elements,” giving fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled atmosphere behind the scenes.

Check out here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- The Most Loved Show

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC) stands as one of India’s longest-running and most beloved sitcoms, enchanting audiences since its inception in 2008. Set in the fictional Gokuldham society, the show, based on the works of renowned Gujarati humorist Taarak Mehta, masterfully blends humor with social messages. The storyline revolves around a diverse group of characters from different cultural backgrounds, portraying the harmonious coexistence of India’s multicultural society.

With its light-hearted narrative and witty dialogues, TMKOC has become a household name, emphasizing values such as friendship, community, and laughter. The show’s enduring popularity is attributed to its relatable content, talented ensemble cast, and its ability to address societal issues in a comical yet meaningful manner, making it a staple in Indian television entertainment.