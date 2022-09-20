Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently one of the leading television shows. The show has earned immense love over the years from the netizens. The show has been running successfully for over 15 years now. The show has completed 5000 episodes as of now.

Talking of the show, the stars from the show have earned immense love from the netizens, and given that, Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat, who are known for their roles as Sonu Bhide and Tapu Gada in the show have now shared stunning pictures on their gram, giving off goals.

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu Gada has shared a reel on his social media vibing to a popular song “Tera Nasha” looking gorgeous wearing a sheer traditional yellow kurta. Here take a look at the video-

Palak Sindhwani looks gorgeous wearing a Rajasthani pink lehenga choli that she teamed with authentic Rajasthani oxidised jewellery, she rounded it off with a sleek braid and makeup.