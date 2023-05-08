TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally"

Check out what's the latest happening in the lives of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash actresses Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani. Find out how they are entertaining the masses with their new posts

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most gorgeous and desirable actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show for quite many years. Ever since the time they have been a part of the Hindi TV industry and doing well for themselves in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali Bhabhi and Sonu respectively, they have truly been earning all the love and appreciation from the audience that they have always deserved.

Check out the latest social media posts shared by Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani:

Both Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are extremely active and popular on social media platforms. Right now, Sunayana Fozdar is seen giving us all a sneak-peek into her personal life diaries with some self-love tips whereas Palak has shared a super cute snap of herself with Sunayana Fozdar from her vanity van.

