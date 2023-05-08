ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Check out what's the latest happening in the lives of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash actresses Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani. Find out how they are entertaining the masses with their new posts

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 02:35:54
Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are two of the most gorgeous and desirable actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show for quite many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end manages to go viral in quite literally no time. Ever since the time they have been a part of the Hindi TV industry and doing well for themselves in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali Bhabhi and Sonu respectively, they have truly been earning all the love and appreciation from the audience that they have always deserved. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, we are always in awe.

Check out the latest social media posts shared by Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani:

Both Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are extremely active and popular on social media platforms and well, that’s why, whenever they share photos, videos and reels on social media, internet truly loves it in the true sense of the term. So, as far as content is concerned ladies and gentlemen, what’s the latest happening at their end? Well, right now, Sunayana Fozdar is seen giving us all a sneak-peek into her personal life diaries with some self-love tips whereas Palak has shared a super cute snap of herself with Sunayana Fozdar from her vanity van. See them below over here –

TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar shares quote on self-love, Palak Sindhwani says, "quite literally" 804846

Well, as far as fun quotient is concerned ladies and gentlemen, how will you all rate these photos? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

