TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani, the gorgeous Taarak Mehta beauties are ardent social media users. The stars are known for their amazing fashion decks. Time and again the actresses have startled fans with their everyday posts and pictures on social media handle, giving us goals. Owing to that, their latest selfies are giving us goals.

Sunayana Fozdar looks gorgeous in curls

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a collage. In the pictures, we can see Fozdar all decked up in her stunning casuals. The actor wore a floral sleeveless top. She teamed it off with her gorgeous long highlighted curls. The actress completed the look with sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just another beautiful day”

Palak Sindhwani keeps it casual

The actress who is known for her role as Sonu Bhide in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah looked all graceful in her casuals. In the picture we can see her in a deep neck halter neck grey hued bralette. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted ponytail and minimal makeup.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular Indian sitcom that has won the hearts of millions of viewers since its inception in 2008. The show is based on the comic strip “Duniya Ne Undha Chashma” created by the late writer Taarak Mehta, and is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under the banner of Neela Tele Films. It airs on SAB TV and has become a household name in India, attracting audiences of all ages.

One of the main reasons for the show’s success is its ability to combine humor with social commentary. The show tackles various social issues such as corruption, communalism, and women’s empowerment, in a light-hearted and entertaining manner. It is this unique blend of humor and social commentary that has resonated with audiences across India.