ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are keeping their selfie game on point, shares stunning selfie pictures on social media handle, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 05:43:03
TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani, the gorgeous Taarak Mehta beauties are ardent social media users. The stars are known for their amazing fashion decks. Time and again the actresses have startled fans with their everyday posts and pictures on social media handle, giving us goals. Owing to that, their latest selfies are giving us goals.

Sunayana Fozdar looks gorgeous in curls

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a collage. In the pictures, we can see Fozdar all decked up in her stunning casuals. The actor wore a floral sleeveless top. She teamed it off with her gorgeous long highlighted curls. The actress completed the look with sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Just another beautiful day”

TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP 804175

Palak Sindhwani keeps it casual

The actress who is known for her role as Sonu Bhide in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah looked all graceful in her casuals. In the picture we can see her in a deep neck halter neck grey hued bralette. The actress completed the look with her sleek mid-parted ponytail and minimal makeup.

Check out-

TMKOC divas Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani spice up selfie game, check ASAP 804174

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular Indian sitcom that has won the hearts of millions of viewers since its inception in 2008. The show is based on the comic strip “Duniya Ne Undha Chashma” created by the late writer Taarak Mehta, and is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under the banner of Neela Tele Films. It airs on SAB TV and has become a household name in India, attracting audiences of all ages.

One of the main reasons for the show’s success is its ability to combine humor with social commentary. The show tackles various social issues such as corruption, communalism, and women’s empowerment, in a light-hearted and entertaining manner. It is this unique blend of humor and social commentary that has resonated with audiences across India.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about sunflower vibes in yellow, Palak Sindhwani shares cryptic note on manipulation
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar is all about sunflower vibes in yellow, Palak Sindhwani shares cryptic note on manipulation
Why are TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani so happy and excited?
Why are TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani so happy and excited?
TMKOC actor Sunayana Fozdar reacts to Karan Johar's cryptic post on punctuality
TMKOC actor Sunayana Fozdar reacts to Karan Johar's cryptic post on punctuality
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar loves Sushis, resumes shoot on Sunday
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar loves Sushis, resumes shoot on Sunday
Barbiebore fashion can win over Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma any day
Barbiebore fashion can win over Sunayana Fozdar and Nia Sharma any day
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar and her summer skin care essentials
TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar and her summer skin care essentials
Latest Stories
Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur's 'lovey-dovey' moment is 'slay sista goals'
Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur's 'lovey-dovey' moment is 'slay sista goals'
Photodump: Sara Ali Khan and her 'full moon night' fascination
Photodump: Sara Ali Khan and her 'full moon night' fascination
Scoop: Is Parth Samthaan shooting for a massive Telugu project?
Scoop: Is Parth Samthaan shooting for a massive Telugu project?
Meet Surbhi Jyoti's favourite 'babyboo'
Meet Surbhi Jyoti's favourite 'babyboo'
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar flaunts stylish stubble in black, girls are crushing
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar flaunts stylish stubble in black, girls are crushing
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Hina Khan VS Nia Sharma: Who Slew The Black See-Through Saree Better?
Read Latest News