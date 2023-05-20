TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani is getting romantic with new 'Tapu' Nitish Bhaluni, Raj Anadkat says, "decide the..."

When it comes to social media content, Palak Sindhwani has always managed to make all her fans and admirers happy and in the right way. This time as well, it's no different. Well, check out what's happening at her end also what actor Raj Anadkat has posted from his end on Instagram

Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat are two of the most incredible and talented young actors that we currently have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them have certainly been big reasons behind Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continuing to be a grand show and well, that’s why, despite all the replacements of cast that has affected the show, it hasn’t really troubled the TRP ratings in any way. Both Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani have done incredibly well in their respective careers and well, that’s why, come what may, anything any everything from their end manages to win hearts of one and all with perfection and precision. Their social media handles are lit and well, we love it. While Raj Anadkat has quit the show long back, Palak Sindhwani continues to impress people with her role of Sonu in the show.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat’s end:

Each and every time Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani share new and engaging content on their social media handle to win hearts of all their fans, netizens as well as fans truly feel the heat and melt in awe for real. Well, this time, guess what’s the latest happening at their end? Well, in a new video shared on her social media handle, Palak Sindhwani is seen doing a romantic dance with her dear co-star, the new Tapu aka Nitish Bhaluni and on the other hand, Raj Anadkat has shared a smiling snap of himself dressed in black where he has written a special caption. Want to check it out? Here you go –

