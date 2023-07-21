TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’

The beloved stars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Palak Sindhwani, popularly known as Sonu, and the ever-charming Sunayana Fozdar, who portrays Anjali, joined forces with the mischievous duo Goli and Pinku to create an impromptu dance party right in the middle of the road! The reason? To celebrate the vibes of the monsoon and embrace with their infectious dance madness!

As the raindrops fell, the quartet couldn’t resist the temptation to add some extra joy to the atmosphere. With laughter in their hearts and smiles on their faces, they turned the mundane road into a vibrant dance floor. Syncing to the song ‘Chak dum dum,’ the quartet left their fans all startled.

The quartet looked stunning. While Sunayana decked up in her stylish salwar suit, Palak in her top and shorts, Goli and Pinku decked up in their casuals. All four synced together to the beats like pro dancers.

‘Chak dum dum’ is a peppy and iconic Bollywood track that perfectly captures the essence of the monsoon season. The song’s lively beats and catchy lyrics set the perfect mood for the impromptu dance extravaganza.

With each step, Sonu exuded grace and elegance, twirling and spinning like a monsoon breeze. Anjali, true to her character, added her signature charm to the performance, captivating everyone with her magnetic presence. Goli and Pinku, the dynamic duo, infused their playful antics into the dance, leaving the fans in splits.

