ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’

The quartet looked stunning. While Sunayana decked up in her stylish salwar suit, Palak in her top and shorts, Goli and Pinku decked up in their casuals. All four synced together to the beats like pro dancers.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 10:30:41
TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’ 835482

The beloved stars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Palak Sindhwani, popularly known as Sonu, and the ever-charming Sunayana Fozdar, who portrays Anjali, joined forces with the mischievous duo Goli and Pinku to create an impromptu dance party right in the middle of the road! The reason? To celebrate the vibes of the monsoon and embrace with their infectious dance madness!

As the raindrops fell, the quartet couldn’t resist the temptation to add some extra joy to the atmosphere. With laughter in their hearts and smiles on their faces, they turned the mundane road into a vibrant dance floor. Syncing to the song ‘Chak dum dum,’ the quartet left their fans all startled.

The quartet looked stunning. While Sunayana decked up in her stylish salwar suit, Palak in her top and shorts, Goli and Pinku decked up in their casuals. All four synced together to the beats like pro dancers.

‘Chak dum dum’ is a peppy and iconic Bollywood track that perfectly captures the essence of the monsoon season. The song’s lively beats and catchy lyrics set the perfect mood for the impromptu dance extravaganza.

With each step, Sonu exuded grace and elegance, twirling and spinning like a monsoon breeze. Anjali, true to her character, added her signature charm to the performance, captivating everyone with her magnetic presence. Goli and Pinku, the dynamic duo, infused their playful antics into the dance, leaving the fans in splits.

Have a look at video:

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Palak Sindhwani keeps the spice up in white corset top, black pant and red bold lips 834483
Palak Sindhwani keeps the spice up in white corset top, black pant and red bold lips
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
What's cooking at Palak Sindhwani's end? 822383
What’s cooking at Palak Sindhwani’s end?
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic 822380
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy 821861
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy
What’s happening in Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani’s life? 821858
What’s happening in Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani’s life?
Latest Stories
Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics 835464
Sara Ali Khan in Sonamarg is all surreal, see pics
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics 835394
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it” 835387
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it”
Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cozy Early Morning Vibe 835350
Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Cozy Early Morning Vibe
Rakul Preet Singh looks 'pink-tastic' in embellished skirt and blouse 835353
Rakul Preet Singh looks ‘pink-tastic’ in embellished skirt and blouse
Read Latest News