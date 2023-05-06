ADVERTISEMENT
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is tired of barter collaborations, Palak Sindhwani slays in red lipstick and black dress

Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani’s latest Instagram posts are keeping us enticed, check out their posts below to take cues

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 05:31:06
The TMKOC stars Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are popular actors. They are widely followed on Instagram too. All thanks to their amazing posts on social media handle. Owing to that, the divas have now once again startled their fans with their latest posts online, where we see Sunayana all tired of collaborations, while on the other hand, Palak Sindhwani stuns in black.

Sunayana Fozdar is all tired of barter collaborations

A video of Sunayana Fozdar vibing to a viral audio is leaving us splits. The actress in the video, talks about the daily struggles an influencer faces all the time with the barter collaborations and also low budget deals. The page that shared the video, wrote, “Did we just state facts ? 🙊🙊”

Here take a look-

Palak Sindhwani stuns in black

The actress who is known for the role Sonu Bhide in the show TMKOC took to her Instagram stories to share a stunner look in black. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish black body-skimming outfit. She completed the look with her mid-parted hairdo, dewy soft eyes and red lips. Keeping up her stunner fashion sense on point, the actress gave off nothing but goals.

Have a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

