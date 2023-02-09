The RadhaKrishn fame actor Sumedh Mudgalkar leaves fans wondering if he is getting married. The stir initiated after the actor shared a photodump on his social media handle, on Wednesday. The pictures were from his Upanayanam. However, as the ritual demands the boy to deck up like a groom, it leaves fans confused thinking that he could be getting married.

Upanayana is a conventional Hindu rite of initiation of samskara, albeit the tradition differs by ritual, that typically signifies a boy’s acknowledgement into the existence of a spiritual scholar and as a representative of the religious community.

In the pictures, we can see Sumedh Mudgalkar looking magical in his groom get up. He can be seen wrapped in a saffron dhoti and shawl. He decked it up with traditional accessories to lead on with the tradition. The actor went on to share pictures and glimpses, detailing on every ritual that he followed performing the same. Sharing the pictures, Sumedh wrote, “Upanayanam Sanskaar – Janeu ✨”

So, now you know that he is not getting married! The pictures are from his Upanayana rituals. Let us know in the comments below about your first thoughts on witnessing these beautiful pictures.

Sumedh Mudgalkar sparked to fame with his work in the show RadhaKrishn. Earlier to that, he featured in the show Dil Dosti Dance. Apart from tv shows, he also worked in the Hotstar series Escaype Live. Apart from being an amazing actor, Sumedh Mudgalkar is also a talented dancer. He ventured into tv industry with his participation in dance reality show.

