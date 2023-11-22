Trisha of Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan is a girl who loves one man and would do anything for him: Alma Hussein

Actress Alma Hussein who has recently entered Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, gets candid about the complex role of Trisha that she plays presently. Earlier seen in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Anupamaa and Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, Alma here plays an obsessive lover, who can go to any extent to get her man.

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Alma talks about her role, the complexities involved and much more.

Read here.

How is it to play the very lively Trisha?

Trisha has a lot of layers to her character. I absolutely love playing her. The emotions she has is incredible and it’s quite challenging to play her.

She has been the first love of Abeer, the girl he lost and got into a trauma. But now that she is back, he is in a dilemma. Tell us about this situation.

The situation is quite complicated. Honestly, Trisha is sure that she will get Abeer’s love back and she would do anything to make him happy. Abeer on the other hand is in a dilemma.

Do you think Trisha will turn negative?

Trisha is a beautiful character who is in love. For her, nothing matters but Abeer. She would cross the world for him, she’s not with him for his money or anything, she’s with him because she actually loves him. Trisha was Abeer’s first love and it’s sudden for Trisha to accept the fact that somewhere Neerja is involved in his life. Trisha would do anything to get her Abeer back. She’s a versatile character.

How is it to shoot with the cast?

The cast is amazing!! It did not feel like I had joined an ongoing show, it felt like I belonged here. Everyone is so sweet and welcoming!

What do you like the most about Trisha?

Her faith in love and the way she’s madly in love with someone. She’s that girl who loves one man and would do anything for him.

Will viewers see more layers in her?

Definitely! Trisha has multiple layers attached and I’m way too excited to express them! Trisha is definitely a difficult character to play but it will keep getting more exciting and interesting in future!

What are your expectations with this role?

I’ve never played such a character and I’m learning from it. Playing a character and an emotion you’ve never had before can be difficult, but that’s what excites me the most. I hope I do justice.