TV Stars Ankita Lokhande And Shivangi Joshi Gauri Ganpati Festival Celebration

Enjoy seeing your favorite TV stars celebrating the Ganpati festival! Ankita Lokhande recently shared photos of her Gauri celebration, and a few days earlier, she posted about her Ganpati celebration. Shivangi Joshi and her entire family welcomed Lord Ganesha and shared their joyful moments with fans by posting photos on social media.

Ankita Lokhande Gauri Celebration With Her Family

Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and her mother performed the Gauri Pooja. She looked amazing and enjoyed her spiritual time. Diva wore a traditional pastel blue silk saree with a huge golden border for the celebration. She paired her saree with a dark blue blouse featuring half sleeves, a V neckline in the front, a U neckline in the back, and a dori at the top. She styled her saree with heavy golden jewelry, subtle makeup, and her hair half-tied up.

Shivangi Joshi Ganpati Celebration With Her Family

Shivangi Joshi celebrated the Ganpati festival with her parents and siblings and shared glimpses on social media. She wore a pink lehenga for the celebration. The outfit featured a choli with heavy work, a wide neckline, a matching high-waist skirt, and a heavy work dupatta. She styled her drape with a diamond and emerald bindi and jhumkas. Diva styled her hair in a sleek bun hairstyle with pearls tucked in. She opted for dewy makeup with brown matte lipstick.