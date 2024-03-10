Vacation Diaries: Sriti Jha Enjoys Her ‘Me Time’ In Paris; See Pics

Sriti Jha is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained much attention for her captivating performances in numerous television shows. Her flexibility, skill, and personable on-screen personality have earned her an avid following in the Indian television industry. She is active on social media, such as Instagram, where she shares personal and professional details with her followers. Sriti’s travels reflect her adventurous personality. Her travels demonstrate her passion for discovery and serve as a source of inspiration for people who are attracted by her trips. Today, she shared her Paris vacation memories on Instagram. Have a look.

Sriti Jha’s Paris Diaries Appearance-

The television diva shared a picture series of herself in Paris vacay diaries on Instagram. She appeared in a black high-round neckline, a full-sleeved ankle-length dress, a beige and black checkered lapel collar, and a full-sleeved long-length jacket. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with a nude peach matte lip. She accessories her outfit with a silver necklace and ear hoops and pairs them with black boots. She captured a mirror selfie in the picture, revealing her full outfit. In the next picture, she shared pictures of balloons and drinks, a dinner table, a beautiful view of Paris, and a video of her hotel room.

