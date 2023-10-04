Television | Celebrities

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look

Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma, and Sargun Mehta are currently enjoying their vacations in other countries. And her take a look at their hot avatar in stylish outfits. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 19:00:44
Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858112
  • Highlights
  • Tina Dutta looks captivating in monokini on her nature vacation.
  • Nia Sharma turns the pool baby in a pink bikini set.
  • Sargun Mehta shows her sassy street style in a top and skirt.

Our beloved Television divas Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma, and Sargun Mehta are true travel enthusiasts. And currently, all of them are enjoying their time in different cities across the globe. Let’s check out their hotness avatar in stylish outfits.

Tina Dutta In Monokini

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina is currently enjoying her nature vacation in Maldives. She goes bold in black and white Christian Dior monokini, exuding hotness. She styled her hair with hibiscus flowers, adding black glasses to her charm. She is enjoying the floating breakfast in the sunny pool time.

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858106

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858107

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858108

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858109

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858110

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858111

Nia Sharma In Pink Bikini

On the other hand, Nia shares a throwback photo from her Miami, USA vacation. The pool baby shows her hot avatar in the dark pink bikini set as she poses in the boat. The sizzling figure is making hearts flutter. And we can’t get enough of her.

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858100

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858104

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858105

Sargun Mehta In Top And Skirt

While the Sargun shows her hotness contemporary style, she dons a white baggy top paired with a denim pleated mini skirt. With the matching denim boots, she gives a sense of style. Her overall appearance looks cool and quirky. And we love comfort and a stylish feel on the streets of Sydney, Australia.

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858093

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858094

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858095

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858096

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858097

Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look 858098

Whose vacation look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

