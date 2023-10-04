Vacation Goals: Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma and Sargun Mehta Soar Hotness In Stylish Outfits, Take A Look

Highlights

Tina Dutta looks captivating in monokini on her nature vacation.

Nia Sharma turns the pool baby in a pink bikini set.

Sargun Mehta shows her sassy street style in a top and skirt.

Our beloved Television divas Tina Dutta, Nia Sharma, and Sargun Mehta are true travel enthusiasts. And currently, all of them are enjoying their time in different cities across the globe. Let’s check out their hotness avatar in stylish outfits.

Tina Dutta In Monokini

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina is currently enjoying her nature vacation in Maldives. She goes bold in black and white Christian Dior monokini, exuding hotness. She styled her hair with hibiscus flowers, adding black glasses to her charm. She is enjoying the floating breakfast in the sunny pool time.

Nia Sharma In Pink Bikini

On the other hand, Nia shares a throwback photo from her Miami, USA vacation. The pool baby shows her hot avatar in the dark pink bikini set as she poses in the boat. The sizzling figure is making hearts flutter. And we can’t get enough of her.

Sargun Mehta In Top And Skirt

While the Sargun shows her hotness contemporary style, she dons a white baggy top paired with a denim pleated mini skirt. With the matching denim boots, she gives a sense of style. Her overall appearance looks cool and quirky. And we love comfort and a stylish feel on the streets of Sydney, Australia.

Whose vacation look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.