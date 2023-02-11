Simaran Kaur who is known for her portrayals in TV shows like Aghori, Agar Tum Na Hote, Agnifera etc, is happy to feel and enjoy the vibe of Valentine’s Day this year. She says that the day comes with a lot of promises made and kept.

In a candid and exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Simaran Kaur talks about her thoughts on Valentine’s Day and on her plans this year.

Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s day is one of the most beautiful days on the calendar. You can see flowers everywhere, love ballads playing in cafes and restaurants. You can see couples holding hands, it truly feels like love is in the air.

What are your plans this year? Who will be your Valentine?

I am busy working this Valentine’s Day. I will be shooting for my next project, in a way I will be with my first love – acting.

How should your ideal life partner be in real life?

To be selfless and to put the other person’s happiness before his own. For me, this is the true definition of love and it doesn’t change with generations as love is timeless.

What are your aspirations about your Mr Perfect?

One for whom love means happiness, loyalty, respect, to pamper and to be pampered, to be someone special and make someone feel special, to care, to understand and to be together forever and always.

The meaning of love has changed over the years. The generations are far more practical even about love and are said to be less emotional. What is your take on this?

I think every generation has a different take on love and what it symbolises. Today’s youth’s concept of love is influenced by the huge amount of exposure to social media. Earlier it was Cinema and television and before that radio and books.

Everyone has a very different way of dealing with love and relationships. Some people are very expressive and demonstrative while some are very silent. In which category do you fit into?

I am the expressive type. I love expressing my feelings with words, expressions, and with my eyes. I think love is too strong and intense, a feeling that we cannot miss expressing.