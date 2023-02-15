Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are two of the most charming and talented young actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been melting hearts of everyone with perfection for the longest time. For the unversed, it was never going to be easy for them to fill in the big shoes of the likes of Nidhi Bhanushali and Neha Mehta respectively. However, much to the likelihood and attention of one and all, they have managed to do that with time and good amount of value and efforts. Both Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar have off-late been very active on social media and that’s why, come what may, all their social media gain a lot of traction and go viral everywhere.

So, to tell you all and discuss a little bit about their latest special social media content ladies and gentlemen, what do we all get to see happening at their end right now? Well, right now, they both have quite many interesting posts from their end on social media. While Palak Sindhwani is talking about not chasing love, Sunayana Fozdar indeed has a special message for her partner. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on these social media posts ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com