[Video] Main Hoon Aparajita Fame Anushka Merchande Applauds Shweta Tiwari’s Spectacular On-Stage Performance

Anushka Merchande, known for her role in “Main Hoon Aparajita” with Shweta Tiwari, is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. The actress is making waves with her recent appearance in Pukaar—Dil Se Dil Tak series. Apart from acting, Anushka Merchande is an active social media user. Anushka always gives updates related to her work, personal life, and more. Recently, Anushka shared a video of her co-star, Shweta Tiwari, on Instagram. Check out the video below!

Anushka Merchande’s Instagram Video-

Shweta Tiwari’s play Ek Main Aur Ek Two is hysterical and filled with humor and ace performances. Paritosh Painter’s play also stars Suresh Menon, Shweta Gulati, Nasirr Walker, Siddharth Saga, and others in key roles.

Taking to the Instagram post, Anushka Merchande shared a video of her co-star Shweta Tiwari as she appears in a stunning retro look. In the video, Shweta Tiwari gives a stunning entry while showing her curvy physique along with a man. She showcases her dancing skills as she grooves on “Husn Ke Lakhon Rang” and shows her stunning dance moves and her killer moves as Shweta performs live at St. Andrew for a theatre act.

By sharing a video, Anushka Merchande praises her performance. She writes, “Killleedddd it!!!!” with three red hearts and tags Shweta Tiwari.

About Ek Main Aur Ek Two-

Ek Main Aur Ek Two’s first play held in Mumbai on July 6, 2024. It is interesting to see Shweta Tiwari on stage, as the actress has amused everyone with her performances.

