Exclusive: Anushka Merchande On Saru, Playing Grey Shade And More

Anushka Merchande, who plays the character of Anika in Zee TV’s new show Saru, recently did an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.

When asked about the show, Anushka said that this project is special for her as she has never played such a character before.

Talking about her grey shade role, Anushka said, ‘I accept challenges, only then you grow as an actor.’

She also said that she loves her look in this show, and she is sure that the audience will also like it a lot.

Anushka also thanked the channel for being a part of Zee TV.

Talking about bonding with co-stars, she said, ‘Shagun Pandey is very supportive, while Mohak is still learning but is good.’

Talking about her height, Anushka laughed and said, ‘I consider myself very lucky that I am tall.’

In this interview, Anushka’s confidence and excitement about her character were visible.

The new Zee TV show, Saru is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, starring Shagun Pandey (Ved), Anushka Merchande (Anika), Mohak Matkar (Saru).