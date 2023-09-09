Television | Celebrities

Viral Photos! Shraddha Arya is desi babe in peach pink salwar suit

Shraddha Arya, the sensational Kundali Bhagya actress, has once again set the fashion world abuzz with her recent peachy appearance. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Sep,2023 23:00:00
Shraddha Arya, the sensational Kundali Bhagya actress, has once again set the fashion world abuzz with her recent peachy appearance. This desi babe knows how to make heads turn, and this time it’s in a gorgeous peach pink salwar suit that’s making waves.

Loving Shraddha’s style in pink salwar

In this captivating ensemble, Shraddha donned a sleeveless embroidered kurta that exudes elegance and charm. The intricate embroidery on her kurta adds a touch of opulence to her look, and the peachy hue perfectly complements her radiant complexion. But she didn’t stop there – she paired the kurta with a matching salwar pant and dupatta, creating a harmonious and balanced outfit that’s ideal for any occasion.

Now, let’s talk about her hair and makeup game. Shraddha opted for a mid-parted sleek hairdo that effortlessly accentuated her outfit. It’s simple yet striking, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Her minimal eye makeup and rosy pink lips added just the right amount of glam, ensuring her natural beauty shines through.

But what truly steals the show in these pictures is Shraddha’s infectious smile. It’s as if she’s saying, “Fashion is fun, and confidence is the best accessory!” She radiates positivity, and her overall look screams style and grace.

Check out-

In conclusion, Shraddha Arya proves once again that she’s not just a talented actress but also a fashion icon in her own right. Her peach pink salwar suit look is a lesson in how to be a desi babe with panache, and it’s no wonder she’s leaving everyone in awe. So, if you’re looking for some fashion inspiration, take a page from Shraddha’s style book and embrace the elegance of a well-coordinated salwar suit with a whole lot of smiles.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

