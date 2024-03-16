Style Showdown: Mouni Roy vs. Shraddha Arya: Whose Thigh-High Slit Gown Stole The Spotlight?

Fashion battles are becoming increasingly common these days. As we all know, celebrities and their stylists take tremendous measures to present the best attire at events. They both have a more colorful and experimental fashion style. They frequently wear bold and vibrant outfits and are not hesitant to mix and match patterns and materials. The interesting thing is who can pull off the greatest outfit. Today’s fashion duel features two lovely and excellent industry actresses, Mouni Roy and Shraddha Arya.

Mouni Roy And Shraddha Arya’s Blue Thigh-High Slit Gown Appearance-

Mouni Roy

The Showtime actress looks spectacular in a blue thigh-high slit gown. The outfit consists of a strappy, cowl neckline, midriff fitted, plain thigh-high slit floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, straight look. The diva went for a subtle look with black smokey eyes, pink blush cheeks, and light brown matte lips. She compliments her look with silver and diamond rings and white and silver stone-adorned heels.

Shraddha Arya

The television actress chose the same color as Mouni Roy. The gown has a blue strappy, deep sweetheart neckline, sleeveless satin fabric, a midriff-ruched pleated fit appearance, and a hip-fitting thigh-high slit floor-length gown. She styled in a high, messy bun hairdo. The diva went for a simple base makeup look with black eyeliner, peach cheeks, and brown lipstick. She compliments her look with long silver earrings, a gold bracelet, and beige heels.

