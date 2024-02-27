Shraddha Arya Looks Captivating Mermaid In Ruffle Trail Gown, Take A Look

When it comes to fashion, Shraddha Arya is a name in the television world who tops the chart with her exquisite and chic styles wherever she goes. Recently, she graced the scene on the red carpet of the Zee Rishtey Awards in a heartthrob look as she turned into a mermaid wearing a ruffle trail gown. Let’s dive into her full look.

Shraddha Arya’s Mermaid Look

This time, the stunning Shraddha transforms into a mermaid as she dons a body-hugging trail gown. The outfit has a halter neckline, accentuating her bustline, followed by a fitting bodice that defines her curves. The cut-out around her curves gives her a sensual appearance. The abstract ruffle bottom looks gorgeous with the trail detail, making her look nothing short of a mermaid.

Embracing the sexy vibes in the stunning dress, Shraddha kept it simple with minimal makeup. She left her hair open in a wavy hairstyle. Her minimalistic dewy cheeks, shiny eyes and nude lips allow her outfit to take centre stage. With the small earrings, she completes her overall appearance.

For the photoshoot, Shraddha posed strikingly, showcasing her hourglass figure in the gorgeous dress. However, her candid shots where she smiles like a child makes us in awe of her beauty and personality.

Are you, too, loving Shraddha Arya’s mermaid look? Drop your views in the comments box below.