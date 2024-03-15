Shraddha Arya Radiates Grace In Soft Pink Floral Saree, See Photos

The ever-charming Shraddha Arya needs no introduction. With her impactful stints in shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Dreamgirl, Kundali Bhagya, and others, she has become a sensation. Not just a talented actress but also a fashion enthusiast, her unique sense of style makes her an inspiration for many. In her recent appearance, the Kundali Bhagya diva embraced her look in traditional flair, showcasing her irresistible charm.

Shraddha Arya’s Soft Pink Saree Glam

Creating new stories with her allure, Shraddha wears a soft pink saree featuring a dreamy white floral print all over, giving her oh-so-pretty visuals. The intricate white threadwork on the border adds an extra dose of sophistication. The actress pairs the beautiful saree with a puffy-sleeved matching blouse, creating a monotone vibe. The soft pink shade and smooth texture look nothing short of a fairytale.

Keeping it simple yet attractive, Shraddha adorns her look with pink dangles, complementing her look. With the soft curls hairstyle, she looks pretty. The black winged eyeliner, pink cheeks, and nude pink matte lipstick give her irresistible allure. The pink band wristwatch adds a statement to her traditional glam. The diamond bindi shine is the highlight of her look. In the monotone hue, Shraddha creates a mesmerizing pink haze.

The Kundali Bhagya actress effortlessly showcases her desi-ness in the photos. Posing for the camera, the actress graced her look with a little attitude and a dose of a smile. In the alluring pink, Shraddha radiates effortless grace.

Did you like Shraddha Arya's soft pink saree glam?