Shraddha Arya Twins With Husband Rahul Nagal In Mushy Pictures, Sriti Jha Reacts

Shraddha Arya, the sensational beauty of television, never fails to grab attention in headlines, and now her Valentine’s Day photos are going viral on the internet. Celebrating the day of love, Shraddha planned a date with her hubby, Rahul Nagal, in a beautiful place with all red hearts. And their mushy date pictures are creating a buzz on the web.

Taking to her Instagram handle this morning, Shraddha dropped some mushy pictures with hubby Rahul as the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day. Shraddha wore a pretty little black dress in the images and styled her look with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Rahul wore a black shirt twinning with Shraddha and grey denim jeans. The couple posed in front of a big heart, holding each other close. Their quirky expressions and beautiful smiles show how happy they were.

Not only them, but Shraddha shared photos of her friends who were there for Valentine’s Day. It was not just only about her husband but also about friends and close ones. All the pictures are proof that the actress had a good time last night. Sharing these photos, she wrote, “It’s Valentine’s Day On The Days We Are Together.”

Reacting to this famous actress and Shraddha’s friend Sriti Jha, she dropped two white hearts, expressing her fondness for the couple.

What are your thoughts on this? Please share with us in the comments box below.